Tinubu Commissions 1st Phase Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday commissioned the first phase of the multi-billion Naira Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, appealing to Nigerians for continued patience amid economic hardship.

The president also highlighted efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure and reduce drug manufacturing costs.

“It is all about the people. We are giving all incentives to everyone to abide by the principles of Nigeria First.”

He spoke in Lagos at the commissioning of the first 30-kilometre stretch of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, marking the official launch of what he described as a bold step toward economic transformation, national unity, and infrastructure legacy.

“I know expectations are still very high, and our people are going through difficult times, but hope is here and it is realisable,” he said.

He pointed to signs of recovery, including falling inflation, stabilised exchange rates, and reduction in corruption and subsidy-related abuses.

“This is your opportunity. It is your children who must go through higher education. We are paying for all of that,” Tinubu said.

Speaking at the event, Tinubu acknowledged the controversies surrounding the project’s route and the difficult decisions that came with it.

He expressed pride in the project and acknowledged the vital role of the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, for his unwavering commitment.

He urged continued focus on local content, emphasising the importance of training Nigerian engineers to ensure sustainable skills development within the ministry and beyond.

He commended Hitech Construction Company for their role in executing the project, which uses continuously reinforced concrete pavement to guarantee long-term durability, designed to last beyond a lifetime.

The President also praised Engineer Roland Chagoury, whose leadership and vision were instrumental in “taming the Atlantic.”

“My leaders in Lagos thought it was impossible. So many other leaders wanted us to abandon it, and fellow governments rejected the idea that they would take responsibility,” he recalled. “Then, I said, we will do it, and we will succeed with it.

“Today, a disaster greater than a tsunami that would have consumed Victoria Island is now a statement of fortune. Thank you, Roland.”

Encouraging the nation to remain steadfast, Tinubu said: “As we celebrate today, let us reflect on our collective responsibility to preserve infrastructure.

“The government can build roads, but this is left for us, citizens, to. The motorists and residents alike are hereby encouraged to utilise this opportunity very effectively and well.”

He reassured citizens that the government is determined to complete the entire 700-kilometre project.

“Don’t be afraid. We will finish this road. It will be a success for Nigeria and we will do more of this.”

Also, the president warned against unlawful development along the highway’s path, affirming that the federal government will strictly enforce the published setback.

“Development without approval will not be compensated. We are going to enforce it rigidly in every way possible,” he said.

In his remarks, the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, stated that the Federal Government did not destroy any property belonging to Landmark Africa during the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

According to him, what was touched was Landmark’s encroachment on the front shoreline.

“Mr President, I want to state that we did no harm to Landmark Property. In fact, as you are going sir, you will see where this dual carriageway is divided into two. It is by your order that we should save as much infrastructure as possible even though they violated the gazetted route, we did that, Mr President.

“The Landmark infrastructure is intact, what went off was their encroachment on our front shoreline. And the Supreme Court ruled that 250 metres from the shoreline belong to the Federal Government, and so we didn’t do that,” Umahi said.

The minister announced that the President has ordered the governors where major Federal Government projects pass through their states to give a minimum of 500 metres from the edge of the carriageway which will be part of the tolling arrangement.

He said that by law, the Federal Government are not supposed to pay compensation for shanties along the road, but the President directed that compensation should be paid.

Umahi disclosed that a total of N18 billion has been paid in compensation for the Phase 1 of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

The event was attended by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka, Finance Minister Wale Edun, as well as second-term governors including Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), among others.