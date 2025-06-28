Tinubu Celebrates Adeniyi’s Election as WCO Chair

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, on his historic election as Chairperson of the Council of the World Customs Organization (WCO).

The announcement was made following Adeniyi’s unanimous election on Saturday during a key session held in Brussels, Belgium — marking the first time a Nigerian will head the 73-year-old global customs body. The WCO, founded in 1952, represents 186 member nations and serves as the world’s highest decision-making authority in customs administration.

President Tinubu praised Adeniyi’s leadership, stating that his emergence as Chair is both a testament to his visionary reforms at the Nigeria Customs Service and global recognition of Nigeria’s rising stature on the international stage.

“The hoisting of the Nigerian flag at the WCO headquarters is not just symbolic — it is historic,” the President said. “It reflects the quality of leadership Comptroller-General Adeniyi has provided since assuming office. His achievements in revenue generation, stakeholder engagement, digital transformation, and customs modernization have positioned Nigeria as a model in global trade facilitation.”

Since his appointment two years ago, CGC Adeniyi has led reforms that have consistently exceeded revenue targets, revamped internal processes, and fostered stronger international partnerships.

President Tinubu also extended appreciation to the WCO Secretary-General and member nations for their confidence in Adeniyi, pledging the full support of the Nigerian government during his tenure.

Adeniyi will officially assume his new role on July 1, 2025, succeeding Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service. As Chairperson of the WCO Council, Adeniyi will oversee strategic policies that influence customs practices globally, with all WCO working bodies reporting to the Council.

His election marks a new era for African leadership in global customs, with Nigeria playing a frontline role in shaping international trade norms and standards.