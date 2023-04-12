Tinubu celebrates Adebanjo as champion of progressives, good governance at 95

By Stephen Gbadamosi

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has congratulated leader of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, on his 95th birthday.

Tinubu said Adebanjo contributed to progressive politics and good governance in the country, adding that the elder statesman played a good role in ensuring that Nigeria remained a united and prosperous nation.

The president-elect, in a statement issued on Tuesday, commended Adebanjo for his leading role in the fight against military dictatorship, his pro-democracy struggles in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and remarkable leadership within the Afenifere fold.

READ ALSO: OAUSTECH resonates academic excellence after 15 years

“I congratulate Baba Ayo Adebanjo on attaining 95 in good health. Baba is one of the few remaining disciples of our late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“Papa Adebanjo has remained consistent in sustaining the ideals of progressive good governance and social justice. I salute his courage over the years and the useful role he has played in ensuring that Nigeria remains a strong, united and prosperous country.

“We pray that Almighty Allah grants Baba more years, so he can witness the dawn of a new era where the hopes of our people for a better, stronger, more secure and more prosperous Nigeria will not only be renewed but also come to full realisation.

“I wish Baba Adebanjo good health, renewed strength and, above all, continued grace of God,” Tinubu said.

For more news updates follow us on www.dailytimesng.com