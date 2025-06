Tinubu celebrates Abdulsalami Abubakar on 83rd birthday

BY ADEGBOYEGA STEPHEN

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) on his 83rd birthday.

The President, in a message he personally signed and made available to journalists on Sunday, described the General as exceptional in service.

“I celebrate the 83rd birthday of former Head of State and elder statesman, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd).

“I salute him for his decades of exceptional service to Nigeria, both in uniform and in retirement, and commend his steadfast commitment to peace, stability, and good governance across the African continent.

“General Abubakar’s legacy, particularly his role in leading Nigeria through a peaceful transition to democratic rule in 1999, remains a watershed moment in the nation’s history.

“His selfless act of handing over power paved the way for Nigeria’s Fourth Republic and strengthened the principle of constitutional democracy.

“As Chairman of the National Peace Committee, General Abubakar has continued to play a significant role in promoting dialogue, defusing tension, and ensuring credible electoral processes in Nigeria.

“His voice of moderation, reason, and statesmanship is deeply valued in a time where unity and leadership are more critical than ever.

READ ALSO: Israel, Iran hostilities: FG sues for restraint, cites threat to global peace

“He is a patriot of uncommon integrity whose service inspires generations of Nigerians in public life.

“As he marks another year of life, Nigeria honours his sacrifices, wisdom, and unyielding devotion to the peace and unity of our great nation.

“I wish the former Head of State continued strength, good health, and divine grace in the years ahead,” he wrote.