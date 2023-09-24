Tinubu capable of steering Nigeria’s ship out of stormy gale- Akpabio

By Tunde Opalana

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio said President Bola Tinubu has the capacity to adequately steer the ship of the nation out of the current stormy socio- political and economic gale to a preferred destination.

He, however said the President and by extension the executive arm of government required maximum collaboration of the legislature and the entire citizenry to sail through turbulent waters.

Akpabio expressed the optimism on Saturday in his remark at the National Assembly Leadership Retreat in Ikot- Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

“The Vice President of our dear country, Your Excellency Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, thank you for honoring the leadership of the National Assembly with your presence in this retreat”, he said.

Acknowledging that the take- off point for the Tinubu – led administration was rough, he expressed confidence that “the executive arm is steering our country through turbulent waters.”

Vouching for the capabilities of President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima who graced the occasion, the Senate President said “the mark of a great sailor is not how he fares in calm waters; it is in how he powers through the rough seas. If His Excellency Senator Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and your good self must take the ship of state to harbors of bliss and development, then you must steer us out of the sheltered shore, through the rolling waves and stormy gales, and set the sails to whether every storm, safe in the knowledge that you are not alone.”

Asking Shettima to take home message of assurance of full cooperation of the legislature, Akpabio said “tell Mr. President, that the leadership of the Tenth National Assembly (and by extension the entire National Assembly) says that he will never walk alone.

“My dear colleagues, when John the Baptist heard about the works of Jesus Christ, he sent his disciples to ask him, “Art thou he that should come, or do we look for another?” It was not a religious question; it was a generational and rhetorical question.

“This question defines the hope and expectation of every nation, every people, every group, when change occurs. This is the question in the streets and highways of our dear country; “Is this the government that should come, or do we look for another?” The follow-up question is, “Is this the National Assembly that should come or do we look for another?”

