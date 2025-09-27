Tinubu Calls for Unity as Nigeria Marks 65th Independence Anniversary

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians for the overall development of the country as it celebrates 65th year existence as a nation.

The President stated this at the National Mosque Abuja, during a special Jumaat prayer organized as part of activities to mark this year’s 65th independence.

The President, represented by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, explained that Nigeria can only achieve the dream of her founding fathers when citizens live together in peace, tolerate one another and work hard.

He said: “Differences will always exist, but we should hope on unity, and togetherness. All Nigerians must imbibe these values so that, collectively, we can achieve the progress and prosperity that we promised since assuming office.”

He explained that though the country is undergoing transformation, the Tinubu administration is making steady progress towards tackling them, calling on Nigerians to be patient as efforts were ongoing to turn around the fortunes of the nation.

While congratulating Nigerians on her independence, the President urged citizens to continue praying for the leaders and the country as it moves towards attaining a brighter future.

Based on the theme for this year’s anniversary: ‘Nigeria at 65: All Hands-on Deck for a Greater Nation,’ the Minister said the President is appealing to all Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic, religious, political, or social affiliations to come together in unison to build the Nigeria of our dreams.

He also highlighted achievements of the Tinubu administration, saying: “Nigeria has recorded significant economic growth, improvements in security, notable progress in agriculture, and advances in other critical sectors.

“What is needed now, is for Nigerians to work hand in hand, as I wish Nigerians a peaceful and joyous celebration.”

In his comment, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Kyari, who attended the Jummat prayers said Nigeria is on a trajectory to recover its lost glory in the community of nations.

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Traditional Council, His Highness Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar also called for peaceful coexistence, praying for the well-being and prosperity of the nation at 65.