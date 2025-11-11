‘Tinubu, Buhari First Alerted US to Christian Killings Under Jonathan’ — Babachir Lawal

Babachir Lawal, a former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), says a delegation of the All Progressives Congress (APC), including Tinubu, “was the first to alert the US government, a few years ago, about alleged killings of Christians in Nigeria.”

Lawal spoke during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Monday while reacting to recent comments by US President Donald Trump over claims of “Christian persecution” in Nigeria.

Trump had instructed the US department of defence to prepare for “possible action” in Nigeria and “urged” the government to stop the “killing of Christians” in the country. The federal government has rejected the allegation.

Lawal said Trump’s remarks were not new, as APC leaders had raised similar concerns years ago during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“Trump might be right or not but recall that there was a delegation that first went to the United States to tell, I think Obama then, that Christians were being slaughtered in Nigeria.

“It included this man, the president (Tinubu), that APC delegation. I saw the picture: Buhari was there, Amaechi was there.

“I think he (Tinubu) was even the one sitting close to the president when they went to lobby the Americans that the Goodluck Jonathan government was carrying out genocide in Nigeria.

“Forget about genocide or no genocide in Nigeria. The issue is that the government must guarantee the security of our lives and property. That’s all we want from government,” he said.

The former SGF said the Tinubu administration “had not shown the capacity to address the country’s security challenges and religious tensions.”