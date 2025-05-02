Tinubu Boosts Troop Morale in Katsina, Pledges Full Military Support

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged steadfast federal support for Nigeria’s Armed Forces, declaring that the battle against terrorism, banditry, and insurgency is a fight for the “soul of Nigeria.” Addressing frontline troops in Katsina during an official visit today, the Commander-in-Chief praised the military’s bravery and sacrifice, promising enhanced welfare, advanced weaponry, and improved logistics to secure victory on all fronts.

In a stirring speech marked by emotion and patriotism, President Tinubu rallied troops with energetic calls of “Are we good to go?” and “Are we motivated?”, earning resounding affirmations from the gathered officers and soldiers.

“You are the shield of Nigeria, the brave sons and daughters who stand between our people and the forces of terror,” he said. “Your sacrifices do not go unnoticed. You face danger not for wealth or recognition, but for the love of our dear country.”

The President acknowledged the hardships endured by the military, vowing to prioritize their welfare. He cited ongoing reforms, including timely allowance payments, better healthcare, housing programs, family support systems, insurance, and increased remuneration.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment, Tinubu stated, “We are taking bold steps to equip you with advanced equipment, superior intelligence, and robust logistical support… not only to defend this nation but to dominate and defeat every adversary.”

The President also sent a stern warning to enemies of the state, both internal and external, asserting that Nigeria “will not bow—not to fear, not to terror, not to treachery.”

READ ALSO: 2025 Workers Day: NHRC decries economic hardship of workers, seeks reforms

“This is a defining moment in our history,” he said. “Let the enemies of Nigeria know—their time is up.”

Concluding his address, Tinubu assured the troops of his unyielding support: “With your valour and discipline, peace shall prevail… Nigeria depends on you, and I am with you—today, tomorrow, and always.”

The visit marks a significant morale boost for security forces stationed in one of the regions hardest hit by armed conflict, as the nation continues its long-standing battle to restore peace and stability.