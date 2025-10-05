Tinubu assures Northern Christians of fairness, mission to unite country

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Northern Christians that his administration will be fair to all religious groups, stressing that his mission as leader is to unite the country.

Tinubu gave the assurance on Saturday in Jos, Plateau State, during a meeting with Christian leaders at the headquarters of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN).

He was in the state for the funeral of Nana Lydia Yilwatda, mother of the APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, who died at 83.

“I have a mission to unite this country, ensure its prosperity, and we are making progress,” the President said.

The President also cited his family as an example of religious tolerance. “In our family, we have a strong Muslim background, and I married a Christian, a pastor for that matter, and I have never forced her to change her religion,” he said.

He urged clergymen to have faith in his administration, noting that leaders have a responsibility to manage religious issues for the good of all. Tinubu reiterated his commitment to tackling insecurity.

“We are defeating bandits, and we will defeat them. We will deal with them and combat the farmers-herders clashes,” he said, while also pledging to revamp the economy.

At the funeral prayer, Tinubu described the late Mama Lydia as a devoted mother.

“Today, I am grateful that I am alive and to God be the glory to be the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to come here to bid farewell to the mother of the community, and a humanitarian,” he said.

Yilwatda, APC Chairman, paid tribute to his mother, saying: “My mother worked for twenty-four hours despite her health condition, supporting us and providing humanitarian assistance.”

He thanked dignitaries for their support, jokingly declaring himself Tinubu’s “first son” and teasing the Niger State governor for trying to claim the title.

COCIN President, Rev. Dr. Amos Mohzo, thanked Tinubu for appointing Northern Christians to key positions, including SGF George Akume and Yilwatda.

He also urged the President to assist victims of conflict in Benue and help displaced Christian communities from Borno and Adamawa return home.

The service was attended by Senate President Godswill Akpabio; NGF Chairman, AbdulRazaq Abdulrahman; APC governors; NSA Nuhu Ribadu; Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila; several ministers; SGF George Akume; former SGF Boss Mustapha; ex-governors including Tanko Al-Makura, Adamu Mu’azu, Fidelis Tapgun, Yahaya Bello, and Rochas Okorocha; as well as APC NWC members, federal lawmakers, and other dignitaries.

The remains of the late Mama Lydia were later conveyed to her hometown in Kanke Local Government Area for interment.