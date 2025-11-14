Tinubu Asks Defence College to Train ‘Future Strategic Leaders’ to Boost Security

President Bola Tinubu has asked the National Defence College (NDC) to train its students to develop the “strategic thinking necessary to enhance Nigeria’s defence and security architecture”.

Speaking on Thursday at the State House while receiving participants of course 33 of the college, Tinubu said the country must deliberately groom “future strategic leaders” equipped with the “analytical skills needed to navigate an evolving security environment”.

The president asked the participants to “see themselves as agents of positive national development”.

“I congratulate all of you, the leadership of the college, the participants and resource persons. We are building a political, economic and security future here. We must develop Nigeria.

“The strategic path to industrialisation, as enumerated in your presentation, gives credence to that.

“We must develop future strategic leaders sufficiently equipped with the requisite knowledge and analytical skills necessary to enhance the instrument of national power in a dynamic defence and security environment.

“It is our joint responsibility to ensure that this nation, Nigeria, is productive, it is governed inclusively, and takes care of the future of our generation yet unborn,” he said.

Speaking further, the president enjoined the college leaders to train students who would contribute to the success of the country by protecting its sovereignty and developing the economy.

“It is our patriotic duty to look further into the horizon, to be determined and be resilient, to invoke our spirit that can achieve greatness, to train our people, develop our economy, promote industrial development, and ensure that sovereignty is assured, protected, and will remain resilient.

“We challenge our intellectual curiosity by being highly inquisitive and looking at what other nations are doing, where we are today, how we got here, and where we are headed tomorrow.

Tinubu sought the “patience of the college on their request for the completion of the development of its permanent site, which started in 2010”.

Ahmed, the college’s commandant and a rear admiral, said course 33 had 99 participants, comprising “25 from the army, 16 from the navy, 12 from the air force, five from the police, and 18 from different ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), as well as 23 international participants from Africa, Asia, and South America”.

Ahmed said the college had so far graduated 3,097 participants, comprising military officers.