Tinubu approves N217 billion for nationwide road repairs

President Bola Tinubu has approved N217 billion for the emergency repairs of over 260 federal roads spread across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, disclosed this on Thursday while speaking with State House correspondents after meeting with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Umahi further disclosed that President Tinubu has approved more road construction works, including project upgrades, to show his deep interest in reinstating most of our roads in the country.

He also revealed that the President approved the resurfacing of the Third Mainland Bridge, the construction of the Lekki deep seaport road in Lagos, and the reconstruction of two collapsed bridges in Enugu.

He said: “I’ve always commended Mr President for his deep interest in reinstating most of our roads in the country. Every day we get a lot of concerns from the public on the very deplorable situation of our roads, but there is no paper I brought in respect of that that Mr President has not approved.

“Just yesterday, he approved over 260 road interventions across the 36 states and the FCT. You’ll recall that last week, he approved a lot of emergency road and bridge repairs; we have three bridges that collapsed on the Southwest roads, and he approved for reconstruction immediately. We have the Shendam-Lafia that collapsed, we also have the approval for its repairs.

“We have about 17 points along the East-West Road that have been destroyed by flood, Mr President has approved and released money for the immediate repairs. Of course, the Third Mainland Bridge’s resurfacing and repairs of some noticeable deflections, have to be done under the deck on top of the water with equipment, he has also approved that.

“Two bridges that collapsed in Enugu, approved by Mr President; the two locations on the Onitsha-Owerri Road, Mr President approved the reconstruction; Lokoja-Abuja Road, Mr President approved the reconstruction. I can name them, apart from the 260 emergency repairs all over the country that are worth about N217 billion, so I’m quite glad.”

Umahi added that the President has approved the reconstruction of two locations on the Onitsha-Owerri Road, the upgrading of the ongoing Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia road and the dualization of the Lafia by-pass.

“This afternoon again, Mr President approved the upgrading of the Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia Road, of course, it’s ongoing, but it’s a PPP the Chinese, and we’re paying 15%. Also, the construction of the Lafia Bypass Dualisation from Makurdi, through Oturkpo, through Oboloafor, down to 9th Mile, it’s a major one, but Mr President has approved it. This is also being financed by the China EXIMBank, Lafia-Keffi Road is also financed by Chinese EXIMBank.

“Then the of 7th AXA Road, Lekki Deep Seaport (access), in Lagos. You know the Lagos State government is building the deep seaport, meaning that all the cargoes that cannot berth at the existing ports in Lagos can now come to that location, and that’s where the Dangote Refinery is located.

“I saw thousands and thousands of well-established companies that are already installing their equipment there. It’s to be a huge free trade zone. So Mr President has approved that I should go ahead and sign the MoU and that it should be programmed for priority in our business with the Chinese.”

