Tinubu approves 600-capacity Law School hostels, Body of Benchers road in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to immediately commence the construction of two hostels of 300 capacity each for the Nigerian Law School, Abuja.

The President also directed the construction of the road linking the Body of Benchers Secretariat, Jabi District with Nile University.

The FCT Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka said in a release on Tuesday, that the projects will be executed under emergency consideration.

He disclosed that one female hostel with capacity for 300 occupants and another 300-capacity male hostel will be constructed in the Nigerian Law School, Abuja to provide accommodation for students of the school.

The FCT Minister’s Spokesperson said the road linking the Body of Benchers Secretariat with Nile University, when completed, will ease traffic congestion on the road leading to the head office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).