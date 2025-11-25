Tinubu Appoints Uzodimma as Renewed Hope Ambassador

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Hope Uzodimma, governor of Imo state, as the Renewed Hope Ambassador ahead of the national launch of the federal government’s Ward Development Programme.

In the new role, Uzodimma will also serve as director-general for party outreach, engagement, and mobilisation. The appointment takes immediate effect.

According to the presidency, Uzodimma will work with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress and governors to promote the administration’s programmes across the country. As chair of the Progressive Governors Forum, he is expected to drive harmony, inclusiveness and coordinated engagement at all levels of the party.

Tinubu said the governors will also support the effort as “Ambassadors of Hope”.

Since taking office in May 2023, the president said his reforms have produced “clear signs of recovery” across key sectors of the economy. Inflation, which had soared last year, eased for the seventh consecutive month to 16.05 percent in October.

The naira has stabilised, while foreign reserves climbed above $46 billion this month — up from the $32 billion reported at the start of the administration.

The presidency added that investor confidence is returning, with foreign direct and portfolio inflows rising, especially in the oil and gas sector. The stock market has also recorded historic gains.

In education, more than 700,000 students have enrolled for the government’s loan scheme. The Nigeria Immigration Service has also reduced passport processing time to under one week.

In a message to the governor, Tinubu urged Uzodimma to ensure Nigerians “are fully aware of the administration’s achievements and milestones since 2023”, reaffirming that the Renewed Hope agenda remains central to the government’s communication strategy.