Tinubu appoints Ribadu, Alake, Edun five others as Special Advisers

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun and fiver others as Special Advisers.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Information in the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye.

According to the statement, the former Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, has been appointed as Special Adviser, Security, Dele Alake who served as Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos State under Tinubu as the Governor also got Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, while Wale Edun who also served as the Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State was appointed as the Special Adviser, Monetary Policies.

Others includes: Mr. Yau Darazo as the Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs, Mrs. Olu Verheijen as Special Adviser, Energy; Mr. Zachaeus Adedeji as Special Adviser, Revenue; Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu as Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment; and Dr (Mrs.) Salma Ibrahim Anas as Special Adviser, Health.

The statement noted that the appointments are with immediate effect.

