Tinubu appoints new CEOs in Arts, Culture, Creative economy sector

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of eleven (11) new Chief Executive Officers for agencies under the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The appointees include; Tola Akerele — Director-General, National Theatre; Dr. Shaibu Husseini — Director-General, National Films and Video Censors Board; Mr. Obi Asika — Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture; Aisha Adamu Augie — Director-General, Centre for Black and African Arts and Culture; Ekpolador-Ebi Koinyan — Chief Conservator, National War Museum; Ahmed Sodangi — Director-General, National Gallery of Art.

Others are: Chaliya Shagaya — Director-General, National Institute of Archeology and Museums Studies; Hajiya Khaltume Bulama Gana — Artistic Director, National Troupe of Nigeria; Otunba Biodun Ajiboye — Director-General, National Institute for Cultural Orientation; Ali Nuhu — Managing-Director, Nigerian Film Corporation; Ramatu Abonbo Mohammed — Director-General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments.

READ ALSO: JOM Charity fights in favour of Maria Mutadiua about…

The President mandates the appointees to discharge their duties in accordance with the highest standards of professionalism, diligence, and patriotism with a view to making the creative sector more vibrant and robust.