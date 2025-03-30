Tinubu appoints Morka, 21 others Board Chairmen, DG

By Tom Okpe

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Barr Felix Morka, the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Publicity Secretary, as Board Chairman, Nigeria Television Authority, NTA.

He also appointed 21 other members of the Party, mostly State Chairmen as Director Generals and Board members of different Parastatals in the country.

The President also, approved the appointment of Fatuhu Mohammed Buhari from Katsina State as Director-General, National Agricultural Seed Council.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy made this known in a State House press statement on Friday, announcing other Nigerians as Board Chairmen of various Federal Government Institutions.

Also appointed are, “Mallam Muhammad Massan, APC State Chairman, Bauchi State, Board Chairman, Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute, Ilorin and Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, APC State Chairman, Kano State, Board Chairman, Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service.

“Hon Macdonald Ebere, APC State Chairman, Imo State was appointed Board Chairman, Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology, Lagos while Ubong Stephen Ntukekpo, APC State Chairman, Akwa Ibom State is Board Chairman, National Institute for Freshwater Fish, New Bussa and many others.