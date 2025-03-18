Tinubu appoints Bishop Kukah as Pro-Chancellor of Federal University, Kachia

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, Kaduna State. The appointment underscores the administration’s commitment to advancing higher education in Nigeria.

In addition to Bishop Kukah, the President named key principal officers for the newly established university. Prof. Qurix Williams Barnabas has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor, Sanusi Gambo Adamu as the Registrar, Ibrahim Dalhat as the Bursar, and Prof. Daniel Abubakar as the University Librarian.

The President also constituted the university’s Governing Council, which includes Mr. Thomas Etuh representing the North Central, Chief Fabian Nwaora (South East), Prof. Femi Taiwo (South West), and Zarah Bukar (North East). Each member was selected based on their extensive experience, leadership qualities, and dedication to the advancement of education in Nigeria.

President Tinubu charged the appointees with the responsibility of ensuring that the university becomes a center of academic excellence and research. He urged them to uphold the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, emphasizing the role of education in national development.

“The university must be positioned as a beacon of innovation, knowledge, and skill development,” the President stated, calling on the leadership team to set a strong foundation as the institution prepares to admit its first cohort of students in September 2025.

The Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, formerly known as Nok University, was renamed following its acquisition by the federal government. The institution aims to provide specialized education in applied sciences, contributing to Nigeria’s technological and economic growth.

With these appointments, stakeholders in the education sector express optimism that the university will play a crucial role in producing skilled professionals who will drive national progress.