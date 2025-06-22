Tinubu, APC leaders receive Gov. Eno into party

….promise integration into national development

By Theresa Donatus

In a major political realignment, Governor Umo Bassey Eno of Akwa Ibom State was on Saturday formally received into the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a grand rally held at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

The event marked a pivotal shift in the political landscape of the South-South region, with national leaders promising full integration of Akwa Ibom into the centre of governance and development.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, welcomed Governor Eno with assurances of support and inclusion, declaring that his move to the APC was both wise and timely.

“You will not regret joining the APC, The party is your home. You will not be humiliated. You will not be forsaken. We are your brothers and sisters, we ride together, and we rise together.”Shettima said.

The Vice President emphasized the APC’s commitment to unity and inclusive governance, adding that the ruling party seeks to build bridges, not walls, and to protect those who join its fold.

Joining Shettima at the high-profile event were APC National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, along with at least 24 APC governors including those of Lagos, Ogun, Imo, Kwara, Kogi, Cross River, and Sokoto states.

Senate President Akpabio hailed Governor Eno’s defection as a “mature and statesmanlike” move, predicting that other South-South states would soon follow suit.

“This is not just political movement, it is political maturity, You have chosen partnership over partisanship. Come 2027, the South-South will vote for President Tinubu.”Akpabio said

Akpabio also called on President Tinubu to support the long-standing demand for the Ibom Deep Seaport, a transformative infrastructure project seen as vital to Akwa Ibom’s economic future. “We plead with you, Mr. President, to extend your grace to help realize the deep seaport. This will empower our youth and elevate our women,” he said.

In his address, Governor Umo Eno reaffirmed his dedication to the ARISE Agenda, his administration’s development blueprint and said his defection was in the best interest of the state.

“For over 30 years, Akwa Ibom has struggled for a deep seaport, we believe we have struggled enough. Even if it is just one terminal, this movement would have been justified. This is a bold, brave, and progressive step, one we believe will bring goodwill and opportunities to our people.”Eno said.

Governor Eno emphasized that his political alignment will not affect his role as governor for all Akwa Ibomites. “Let me reassure all Akwa Ibomites that, regardless of my political alignment, I will remain a governor for all,” he said.

APC National Chairman Ganduje described Eno’s entry into the party as a move from “political isolation to national relevance,” promising that the Tinubu-led administration will now begin to address environmental and employment challenges in Akwa Ibom.

“Our party believes in internal democracy, in discipline, and in overall democratic development,” Ganduje said. “This is a historic moment.”