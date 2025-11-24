Tinubu announces rescue of all 38 abducted Kwara worshippers

President Bola Tinubu says all 38 worshippers abducted in the Eruku community of Kwara State have been rescued.

On Tuesday, bandits attacked a branch of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) at Oke Isegun in Eruku, a boundary town with Kogi State in the Ekiti LGA of Kwara.

A video of the incident captured during a live-streamed service showed the congregation worshipping when sporadic gunfire erupted around the church premises.

As the shots intensified, the worshippers — led by a young pastor — fled in panic, after which the gunmen were seen entering the building. The attack reportedly occurred at about 6pm.

In a statement posted on X on Sunday, Tinubu said he is closely monitoring the security situation across the country, adding that Nigerians would remain protected under his leadership.

The president also disclosed that 51 abducted pupils in Niger State had been recovered.

“My fellow Nigerians, you will recall that I cancelled my trip to the G20 summit in South Africa to enable me coordinate the security efforts at home,” Tinubu said.

“Thanks to the efforts of our security forces over the last few days, all the 38 worshippers abducted in Eruku, Kwara State have been rescued.

“I am equally happy that 51 out of the missing students of the Catholic School in Niger State, have been recovered.

“I am closely monitoring the security situation nationwide and receiving continuous updates from the frontline.

“Let me be clear: I will not relent. Every Nigerian, in every state, has the right to safety — and under my watch, we will secure this nation and protect our people.”