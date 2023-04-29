Tinubu accepts Wike’s invitation to commission “iconic” project in Rivers

President-elect Bola Tinubu has accepted the invitation of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike to commission some projects in the South-South state.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that Tinubu is scheduled to inaugurate the “iconic” Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover and Magistrates Court building in Port Harcourt on the 3rd and 4th of May, 2023.

Governor Wike during an inspection tour of the Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover and Magistrates Court building in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, disclosed that the President-elect will pay two days visit to Rivers State next week.

Now, according to his media office on Thursday, Tinubu confirmed that the incoming president has accepted the invitation and will personally attend the events in Rivers.

Recall that Wike has been at loggerheads with the leadership of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after Atiku Abubakar emerged the presidential candidate of the party.

The Rivers State Governor and four other PDP governors known as the G5 governors called for the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu as the National Chairman. Subsequently, the aggrieved governors were believed to have worked against the interest of the party during the 2023 presidential election.