Tinubu accepts Lalong’s resignation as Labour minister

President Bola Tinubu has accepted the resignation of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong.

The former Governor of Plateau State, following his resignation, will proceed to the National Assembly as Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial.

Naija News recalls that he won seat and it was affirmed by an appeal court ruling on November 7, 2023.

A presidential aide, who spoke with Punch, said, “Lalong has resigned. But it was not at the FEC meeting itself. It must have been after the meeting because, if it were earlier, the President or SGF would have announced it during the meeting.”

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, is expected to swear in Lalong later this week.

Lalong ran for the Senate office but lost, according to results by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

However, he challenged the result in court and won at the Court of Appeal.

READ ALSO: MKK: Tribute To The Apostle Of Transformation

Punch claimed that Lalong tendered his resignation privately to the President after last Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House.

A Twitter user in the President’s camp, Imran Mohammad, who confirmed the development said, “President Tinubu, Accepted Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, Resignation from the cabinet, his valedictory will hold next FEC meeting.”