Timi Dakolo calls out Naira Marley & Sam Larry

Popular Nigerian singer-songwriter Timi Dakolo has written an impassioned open letter demanding justice for late artist Mohbad.

In the letter addressed to Naira Marley, Sam Larry and others affiliated with Mohbad, Dakolo condemned what he deemed the “high level of wickedness” that led to Mohbad’s downfall. He accused them of mentally tormenting Mohbad during his career.

“It takes a high level of wickedness to torture a person mentally and bring them to ruin. That kind of hatred is close to the devil’s level…making it your life’s goal to frustrate a man until he is no more,” Dakolo wrote.

He argued Mohbad was clearly struggling with substance abuse and needed support. But instead of showing care, Dakolo alleges Mohbad’s associates exploited him up until his suspicious death.

READ ALSO: NASS bribery scandal: CSOs calls for arrest

Dakolo called on authorities to thoroughly investigate the circumstances behind Mohbad’s decline and hold responsible parties criminally liable.

While Naira Marley and others have not responded, the letter encapsulates growing calls for the music industry to reject toxicity and protect vulnerable artists.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com