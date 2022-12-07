TikTok celebrates Nigerian creators

TikTok celebrates Nigerian creative community

Video-sharing platform, TikTok has celebrated its Nigerian TikTok community, saying they’ve successfully addressed pivotal issues. This comes with its Year on TikTok 2022 announcement were eight creators across Sub-Saharan Africa will be awarded through TikTok’s inaugural #TopCreator2022 awards.

Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok’s Head of Content Programming Sub-Saharan Africa, while heaping praises on Nigerian creators, said the pivotal issues addressed by them in the course of the year, include climate change.

According to the TikTok chief, the creators of the app use the platform in such a way that is interactive, authentic, raw and creative.

“What happens on TikTok doesn’t stay on TikTok – whether you’re building a brand, showcasing talent or using the platform as a vehicle for self-expression, we’ve seen creators realising tangible, real-world benefits of creating content on the platform.

“In the examples of the content our community enjoyed, this year lies a clear illustration of the fact that TikTok is for everyone, everywhere. This is something that we are proud of and will take into the new year as we continue to grow and develop as a platform for discovery, creativity and community,” he added.

TikTok, however, identified Burna Boy, C Kay, and Oxlade among its most viewed Nigerian artistes in the course of the year (2022).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...