Thugs invade tribunal, attack journalists, politicians, others

Suspected thugs have besieged the governorship tribunal sitting at the Magistrate Court in Abeokuta on Monday June 5, 2023.

Eyewitness account revealed that the thugs, numbering over 100 were seen with sticks, and other harmful objects to allegedly scare opposition party members from accessing the court premises.

It was observed that the heavy security presence at the court as early as 7am did not deter the thugs as there were seen having a free day and beating up perceived opposition from the court.

Politics Nigeria gathered that journalists were not spared as they were almost beaten up but for the timely intervention of a known party stalwart who informed the thugs of their identity.

The Ogun state governorship tribunal sitting is expected to determine among other things the true winner of the March 18 governorship election, of which the incumbent Dapo Abiodun was declared winner but is being challenged by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ladi Adebutu.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced that Abiodun polled 276,298 to defeat his closest rivals Ladi Adebutu of the PDP who scored 262,383 as well as Biyi Otegbeye of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) who got 94,754 votes.

Thereafter, Adebutu asked the tribunal to direct INEC to conduct fresh election in 99 polling units in 41 wards and 16 of the 20 local government areas of the state.

He also alleged that elections were either not held or cancelled in some polling units due to disruption of the exercise and over-voting.

