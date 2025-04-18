Three Nigerian girls lured into sex trade by ‘aunties’ rescued from Ghana

By Ukpono Ukpong

Three Nigerian girls trafficked to Ghana by women they referred to as their “aunties” have been rescued and safely returned to the country, bringing to about 200 the number of victims repatriated from Ghana in recent months.

The girls, aged 17 to 19, said they were deceived with promises of job opportunities only to be forced into prostitution.

According to a statement by the Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit NiDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the girls, Divine, Favour, and Bright, from Bayelsa and Ebonyi states, were received yesterday at the Lagos office of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM).

They were subsequently handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for profiling and reintegration.

Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who welcomed the girls, lamented the rising cases of human trafficking and called for stronger public action against traffickers.

“Human trafficking will not stop if perpetrators and agents are not exposed and shamed,” she said.

She praised the efforts of Chief Callistus Elozieuwa, Chairman of the NIDO Ghana Board of Trustees, who has been instrumental in working with Ghanaian security agencies to rescue trafficked Nigerians.

Dabiri-Erewa also commended the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana for its support and the First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, for assisting with transportation.

According to Dabiri-Erewa, global human trafficking is increasing, partly due to society’s reluctance to identify and condemn the individuals behind it. She stressed the need for communities to be vigilant and proactive in protecting vulnerable individuals, particularly young girls.

“In the last few months, about 200 Nigerians have been repatriated back to the country from Ghana,” she revealed, warning that many more victims remain in various parts of the world. She reiterated NiDCOM’s commitment to partnering with NAPTIP and other relevant agencies to curb the menace.

The rescued girls disclosed that their traffickers, whom they trusted as family or close acquaintances, tricked them with false promises of job opportunities. “They told us we would get good jobs, but when we got to Ghana, we were forced into sex work,” one of the girls recounted tearfully.

In line with established protocol, the girls were officially handed over to NAPTIP, which will oversee their rehabilitation and reintegration into society. This collaboration between NiDCOM and NAPTIP has become a key part of the government’s anti-trafficking strategy.

In a personal gesture of support, Dabiri-Erewa covered the girls’ accommodation costs in Lagos and paid for their transportation back to their respective states. She urged Nigerians to join hands in the fight against trafficking and to support victims in reclaiming their lives.