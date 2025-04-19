Three NDLEA Officers Shot, Hospitalized In Abuja Raid Attack

Three operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) were hospitalized after sustaining gunshot wounds during a raid operation in the Jahi area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Thursday night.

The officers came under attack from armed men shortly after conducting a successful raid on an uncompleted building in the NNPC area of Jahi.

This was made known in a statement to Naija News on Friday evening by NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi.

Acting on intelligence and surveillance reports, the NDLEA team had stormed the location and recovered illicit substances, including 74 bottles of codeine, 10 litres of codeine syrup, 48 grams of tramadol (225mg), 4.9 kilograms of skunk (a potent strain of cannabis), and five Android phones.

However, as the team exited the premises, they were ambushed by gunmen who opened fire on them. Three officers were shot—one in the rib, while the other two sustained injuries to their back and leg.

The wounded officers were first stabilized at the Police Clinic in Garki Area 1 before being transferred to the National Hospital in Abuja for further treatment.

NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), expressed gratitude to the medical personnel at both facilities.

He specifically commended the staff at the Police Clinic for their swift intervention and thanked the Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital, whom he contacted personally to ensure the injured officers received urgent care.

While in Kano for official duties, Marwa also spoke with the injured officers over the phone to wish them a speedy recovery.

He vowed that the NDLEA would leave no stone unturned in tracking down the perpetrators of the attack, pledging to work closely with other security agencies to bring them to justice.