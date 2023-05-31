Those Who Worked for Tinubu’s Victory Will Benefit From His Administration – Senator Marafa

A former senator representing Zamfara Central, Kabir Marafa, has hinted that President Bola Tinubu will change the “reward system in government”.

Marafa spoke on Tuesday night in Abuja at a meeting with members of the Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council.

The former senator said he had been asked by the president to thank the residents of Zamfara for voting him, adding that the era of “monkey working and baboon reaping the benefit” is over.

“When the issues of the inauguration came up, I had reasons to complain,” Marafa said.

“And I said we were appointed to pioneer these campaign activities in our various states – and it is time for inauguration and he didn’t extend any invitation to us?

“Mr President said ‘Marafa, call them, thank them for me, let us hit the ground running and do what we are supposed to do’.

“Mr President said he is still on his promise to change the reward system of the government and I’m sure he is going to do it. Mr President appreciates what Zamfara did [during elections].

“I was sleeping in my village house when someone came and woke me up, he said ‘you are here sleeping when Mr President is mentioning your name in Abuja’. I told that person that this is one of the reasons we requested you to vote for this man because this man is full of gratitude.

“I was not even before him but he remembered that the people of Zamfara contributed to his success. So I want to assure you the president has Zamfara in his mind, he is the president of the country, not Zamfara alone.”

Marafa senator said APC lost Zamfara to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because some “hypocrites” worked against the party.

