Those behind Omo- Agege’s expulsion are disgruntled, unscrupulous elements – Chief Olori

A Chieftain of the country’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress APC in Delta State, Chief Morison Olori have condemned those behind the purported expulsion of the governorship candidate of APC in Delta State, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, describes them as a faceless, disgruntled and unscrupulous element.

The elder statesman and business tycoon gave the condemnation in Ughelli the headquarters of Ughelli’s north local government area while addressing some selected journalists in the state.

He notes that the press statement presumed to have expelled Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege by some faceless, disgruntled, and unscrupulous APC members of Delta State is unfortunate, condemnable, and treasonable conduct of some undemocratic elements.

According to him, the reasons they gave in their press release supposed that they are enemies of the party in the state, and the remarks are provocative that go contrary to democratic disposition. Olori noted.

He noted further that those who signed the release tried to dictate to the supreme arbiter of the party that it is unacceptable.

According to him, the move is not only reasonable but designed to cause mayhem in the state and to truncate Nigeria’s democracy.

“I condemn such a move in its entirety, I’m calling on the Department of State Services to arrest and prosecute anyone involved.

“The action of these self-serving individuals are unfortunately seeking to sabotage our democratic progress and cause restiveness in the state”.

Chief Olori urged all APC faithful, Nigerians as a whole to remain vigilant and resist any undemocratic conduct that is capable of undermining the party and our democracy, noting that Sen. Omo-Agege has done well in promoting and stabilizing APC in Delta State and some other states in South-South region.

“It is sad that some unpatriotic elements are nursing the evil plot to destroy APC in Delta State, which will amount to subverting the collective efforts of the party faithful in and the state of our national democratic progress.

“We, therefore, call on all citizens to remain vigilant, disregard the publication and continue to support Nigeria’s democratic development and APC both at state and national.

