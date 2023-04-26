They want to drag Peter Obi into every controversy – Aide cries out

The media adviser to the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Valentine Obienyem has debunked a statement credited to his principal in which he was quoted to have said “serious leaders do not go on rest”.

According to Obienyem, Obi never said such, and those spreading the alleged statement are only trying to drag him into every controversy and distract him from the mission of saving Nigeria.

Naija News understands the LP presidential candidate had visited the Muslim community in Anambra State to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr with them.

He was asked by newsmen why he didn’t take time to rest.

According to Obienyem in a statement on Tuesday, Obi’s response was: “Well, those who need rest should have rest. Those of us who don’t need rest should continue to work.”

However, he said Obi’s statement was misinterpreted by some sections of the media who reported him as saying that “no serious leader will go on rest”.

“For me, politics is not about the office; it’s about helping to get a better society. If you are in politics because of office, it’s wrong. Politics is about the good of the society. As I am leaving here, I am going to the hospital to support people in the hospital. That’s what politics is about,” Obienyem quoted Obi as saying.

“Well, those who need rest should have rest. Those of us who don’t need rest should continue to work,” Obi added.

While blaming some media outfits for twisting Obi’s statement, Obienyem submitted that the interpretation was part of the ploy to make sure “the former Anambra state governor is dragged into every controversy to distract attention and remove his focus on the issue and on the mission of rescuing Nigeria”.

