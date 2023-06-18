They poisoned my liver, kidneys in PDP- Wike

By our reporter

Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, yesterday narrated his close shave with death during an event at the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat in Abuja in 2018.

He said unidentified persons poisoned him,with his liver and kidneys badly affected.

According to him, it was the grace of Almighty God that saved him from consequently losing his precious life.

He disclosed these at a special thanksgiving service by his family at St. Peter’s Deanery, Rumuepirikom, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Struck down by the affliction, the former governor recalled, he was flown to Beirut, Lebanon,at midnight.

It was there,he added, that doctors informed him that his liver and kidneys were no longer working.

READ ALSO: Naira up 5.6% to close at N663.04/$

He said that after treating him, the doctors told him that the organs had been resuscitated.

According to Wike, after about a week, he was discharged and the doctors asked him to return to Nigeria.

The sad experience,he noted, compelled him to alter his second term campaign itinerary.

When he returned to the country, he said, he became suspicious of everybody and vowed not to enter the home of any party leader during the campaign period.

Wike said: “God was in charge; everybody who knew how we came to power in 2015, knew it was turbulent.

“But God saw us through. When you are in office, many people think things are going well with you. Nobody wants to find out the problems you are facing as a human.

“In December 2018, it was the day my former Chief of Staff was going to have thanksgiving. I was to attend that thanksgiving. From that Sunday on, I never came down from my room. It was bad.

“But those who attended the January 1 state banquet of 2019 will know that I never spoke that day. I just sat down there and told the Deputy Governor to speak on my behalf. I thought it was over.

“I didn’t know I had been poisoned at our party’s secretariat; he doctors, after some treatments, returned and told me my organs had started working again.”

For more news updates follow us on www.dailytimesng.com