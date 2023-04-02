News

“There’s no work in UK” – lady expresses Regret after relocating

4 hours ago
by Ada Ada
1 min read
lady

A Nigerian lady who recently moved to the United Kingdom in search of better opportunities has lamented over the scarcity of jobs there.

The UK-based lady said that contrary to lies being peddled by some Nigerians who relocated to the country about the abundance of job opportunities, there’s actually no work.

She said that she had been applying since she arrived in the country and had submitted CVs at various places but still hasn’t gotten a job.

READ ALSO: APC suspends NDDC chair, Lauretta Onochie [PHOTOS]

Seemingly frustrated by her predicament, the lady blamed those who had deceived her into coming to the UK.

She captioned the video:

“There’s no work in UK ooo I don’t know how to explain to you guys….aswear me I don give up”

About the author

Ada Ada

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment