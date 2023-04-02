“There’s no work in UK” – lady expresses Regret after relocating

A Nigerian lady who recently moved to the United Kingdom in search of better opportunities has lamented over the scarcity of jobs there.

The UK-based lady said that contrary to lies being peddled by some Nigerians who relocated to the country about the abundance of job opportunities, there’s actually no work.

She said that she had been applying since she arrived in the country and had submitted CVs at various places but still hasn’t gotten a job.

Seemingly frustrated by her predicament, the lady blamed those who had deceived her into coming to the UK.

She captioned the video:

“There’s no work in UK ooo I don’t know how to explain to you guys….aswear me I don give up”