‘The whole world is watching Nigeria’ – J Autos CEO, speaks on forthcoming elections

Nigerians in the diaspora have been lending their voices to the debates and discussions about the forthcoming 2023 general elections in the country.

Oludoyi Julius Juwon, the CEO of Mr Jay Autos LLC, a Dallas, Texas-based auto dealership that specializes in sales of American and German cars, is one of the latest Nigerians to give a perspective on the importance of having free, fair and credible polls in February 2023.

He also spotlighted the roles that youths should play in ensuring that Nigeria’s democracy continues to thrive.

According to the Kogi-Born CEO: “The whole world is watching how Nigeria, the largest black country in the world, is going to conduct its election and therefore the country cannot afford any misstep.”

Speaking further, the Mr J Autos CEO, who in 2017 was Special Adviser to the Chairman of Kogi State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB), said: “Nigeria’s democracy must grow stronger going forward, and that can only happen when elections are conducted peacefully and people are elected in credible polls that are free and fair.

So, we must get it right because the outside world is watching us.”

Juwon, who was awarded the Kogi State Youth Ambassador by the office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Youth and Sport in June 2017, called on young Nigerians to take the initiative and to make Nigeria better by participating fully and peacefully in the forthcoming election.

“With a population of over 150 million, the youth should be the determinant of the outcome of the election.

They have to know the power they represent and use it prudently in the coming election,” he advised.

The founder and CEO of Mr J Autos, Juwon is a graduate of Salem University, Lokoja, where he bagged a bachelor’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy in 2015.

He called on youths not to toe the path of violence but rather seek peaceful resolutions to issues that may arise during the election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...