The Wellness Conference 2025: A global celebration of MentalHealth Awareness and Family Month

As the world marks May as Global Wellness Month, The Family Wellness Therapy Centre is proud to announce the 2025 maiden edition of The Wellness Conference, a landmark event set to take place on Saturday, May 24th at the prestigious Ballroom Hall of the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island.

The event will run from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, (RED CARPET STARTS AT 9 AM) welcoming matured individuals and couples for a transformative day of awareness, education, healing, and empowerment.

Founded by Dr. Pamela Arnold Udoka, a renowned Clinical Psychologist, and foremost Relationship/Marital Conflict Resolution and Sex Therapist, The Family Wellness Therapy Centre is committed to helping their clients thrive across every area of life through an eclectic approach to clinical assessment, psycho-education, psychotherapy either in-person, or virtually.. Dr. Pamela who has been in clinical practice for almost two decades, has a body of work in individual, couples and family therapy, publications and speaking engagements that make her a leading voice in wellness practice and advocacy both locally and globally.

This year’s conference, themed “Wellness Without Borders: Global Perspective, Local Impact,” explores the 8 Pillars of Wellness, including Spiritual, Mental, Emotional, Socio/Environmental, Psychological, Financial, Physical, and Sexual wellness, offering a comprehensive approach to overall well-being.

Each of these pillars will be explored in depth, offering attendees practical tools and strategies to strengthen their well-being and live purposefully.

The event will be hosted by Lepacious Bose, a talented comedienne, fitness enthusiast, wellness coach, and charismatic emcee. A celebrity panel will add star power to the conference, featuring legendary Nollywood actor and theatre producer Norbert Young, award-winning actress Gloria Anozie-Young, and health enthusiast Ngozi Nwosu.

The expert panel will provide valuable insights, with discussions led by esteemed professionals. Modupe Ehirim, founder of The Right Fit Marriage Academy, will share her expertise, alongside Rev’d Canon Bode Daramola, a clergy member and licensed clinical psychologist. Dr. Ayodeji Ajayi, Assistant Director of Clinical Psychology at Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, and Dr. Olubukola Abitoye, GMD of Digital Space Capital, will also contribute to the panel.

Adeola James, a seasoned media personality and hypnotherapist, will moderate the discussions, ensuring engaging and thought-provoking conversations. With this impressive lineup, the conference promises to be an enlightening experience.

The Keynote will be delivered by the vivacious Dr. Pamela Udoka- Celebrity Therapist and Sexpert Doctor. The Wellness Conference is designed to provide a nurturing space for conversations on mental health, healing from trauma, self-care, spiritual growth, financial wellness, gender issues, and community wellbeing. Through keynote session, panel discussions, fireside chat, and experiential moments, the event aims to offer a 360° approach to personal, couples and societal healing.

Our esteemed partners include a diverse range of innovative organizations, such as Sabistation, Alibaba, Worital, Jes-Spark & Kassol, Sumby’s Kitchen, Jars Traumatic Stress Institute, Umna Abaya, Rosem, Blackquest, Digital Space Capital, and LASHMA Digikolo Dars Traumatic Stress Institute, among others, who have come together to support our mission.

This one-day conference is free to attend, but registration is mandatory. It is open to professionals, mature individuals, creatives, religious leaders, wellness coaches, governmentofficials, actors, and everyone who desires healing, growth, and transformation.