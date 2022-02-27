The success of Murrays Corner comes from God – Aderemi Hellen Fiyin, brand’s CEO

Any doubt about the popularity of herbal and spiritual products being sold by Murrays Corner was recently dispelled by the CEO of the MurrayKurves Secrets brand, Aderemi Hellen Fiyin.

Posting on her Instagram handle @murraykurves_secrets, Aderemi revealed that she made an average of 10 million naira in three days.

“Wetin wan pass quick money when you’re making up to 10 million naira in three-day sales,” her post reads.

Noting that sceptics would likely refer to her loyal customers as “gullible people,” Aderemi underscored the facts that “people who patronize Murray (are) plenty in the United States and Canada and I even have a distributor in Germany.”

Warning her detractors that any attempt to defame her brand will end up as an exercise in futility, she affirmed: “I get testimonies and reviews from people on daily basis. It is not by my power, but by the power of God.”

The acclaimed sex and herbal therapist started life as a trained nurse, but switched to the business side of attending to sexual and infertility issues by founding Murrays Corner (also known now as MurrayKurves Secrets), an enterprise that includes Murrays Corner Medical Spa and Murrays Kurves Secrets range of herbal and spiritual products.

Her enterprise has grown in the past few years to become known as the best aphrodisiac plug and the best beauty place for body enhancements and spiritual services for growth and favour.

Speaking further, Aderemi, an alumna of Saint Monica’s Girls Grammar school and School of Nursing and Midwifery Akure, avowed that she has spent the past four years growing her business enterprise and it shouldn’t come as surprise to anyone now that her brand is thriving.

“Rome, as they say, was not built in a day. The success of Murrays Corner comes from God, who blesses my hard work, honesty and to help people with my knowledge.”

