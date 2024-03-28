The North deserves to produce next Chairman of Udu LG council – Omenta

Comrade Solomon Omenta is a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, having served in various leadership roles. He currently holds the position of chairman of the party in Ward 6 of Udu Local Government Area. In this interview with NOSA ÀKENZUA, he shares his insights on why he advocates for the chairmanship seat of Udu to be zoned to Udu North.

Sir, some persons have proposed that the seat of the next chairman of Udu should be zoned to Udu South. As a stakeholder, what is your perspective on this proposal?

There has been no formal agreement among leaders and stakeholders to zone elective and appointive positions between the South and North of Udu Local Government Area. The individuals who have held these positions thus far have done so through chance and opportunity. Campaigns should focus on the credibility and capacity of the aspirants.

Can you please list and differentiate which zone has benefited more from the council chairmanship seat?

As I mentioned earlier, the party never permanently zoned positions to either the South or North of Udu; it was more a matter of chance. Positions like vice chairman, leader of the Legislative Arm, supervisor, and other key roles were only internally zoned after the chairman had been elected to satisfy different wards interests.

However, in response to your question, Udu South has greatly benefited from both the chairmanship seat and the state House of Assembly ticket in Udu Local Government Area. Chief Eddie Ono-Sorhue and Hon. Raymond Edijala, both from Udu Ward 2, served as transition committee chairmen, while Hon. Solomon Kpomah from Udu Ward 1 served as both transition committee chairman and elected chairman. Chief Andrew Orugbo, now a prominent member of the PDP, was elected chairman from Udu Ward 3.

On the other hand, in Udu North, Hon. Austin Ogbaburhon from Udu Ward 9 served as council chairman under zero party, and Chief Steve Sokoh from Udu ward 7 was appointed transition committee chairman. Chief Henry Sakpra and Hon. Patrick Ariole, both from Udu Ward 7 and 5 respectively, were elected as chairmen, and Hon. Jite Brown served two terms as chairman from Udu Ward 10. When considering both the elective periods and transition committee periods, it’s evident that both zones have had a balanced representation.

Do you believe that Udu North deserves the chairmanship seat in the upcoming local government council election? If so, please explain your reasons.

It is of utmost importance for Udu North to secure the chairmanship seat in the upcoming election, as Udu South is currently inundated with numerous political positions. For instance, Chief Vincent Oyibode holds the esteemed position of Honourable Commissioner for Oil and Gas, indigene of Udu Ward 1; Chief Eddie Ono-Sorhue serves as a member of the Delta State Advisory and Peace Building Council, citizen of Udu Ward 2; Dcn. Raymond Edijala is the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Project Monitoring , Udu Ward 2; Mr. Efeturi Onosorhue, son of Chief Eddie Ono-Sorhue is the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Udu Ward 2; Hon. Eki Afuevure is the Secretary, Local Education Authority, Udu Ward 2; Rt. Hon. Karo Goru holds the position of DESOPADEC Commissioner representing various local government areas, Udu Ward 3; Mr. Alexander Neyin is a member of the Delta State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, Udu Ward 3; Chief Andrew Orugbo chairs the Governing Council of the Delta State Polytechnic, Oghara, Udu Ward 3; Chief Emmanuel Eyakagba serves as the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Hostcom Matters, Udu Ward 3; Rt. Hon. David Siloko is the Chairman of the PDP in Udu Local Government Area from Ward 4 and Chief Moses Odibo is the Board Chairman of Delta Broadcasting Service, Warri, Udu Ward 8.

From the examples provided, it is evident that Udu South is overloaded with appointive positions and powers, whereas Udu North, despite having a larger population, lacks similar representation, with only a few Special Assistants and Senior Special Assistants which are statutory in all wards across the state.

How would you respond to the allegation that Udu North has ceded its voting power to outsiders from opposing political parties?

That allegation is a direct insult to those of us in Udu North. The notion that outsiders control us in politics is unfounded. Politics is a realm where we exercise our right to vote for the candidate we believe in, but it should not be used to target the very people who have embrace you, consider you as one of their own, and provide you with daily support.

While it is true that we may have lost some units to the opposition in Udu North, it is important to note that the PDP still maintains a larger number of votes in Udu North compared to Udu South.

Could you please provide statistics from the most recent Governorship and State House of Assembly elections to support your assertion?

Certainly! In the recent Governorship election, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) garnered a total of 4553 votes in Udu South, with the breakdown as follows: 942 votes in ward one, 766 votes in ward two, 932 votes in ward three, 871 votes in ward four, and 1042 votes in ward eight.

It is worth noting that despite claims made in a purported interview that ward 8 never supported PDP, it actually recorded the highest number of votes, although ultimately lost to the APC. Even in ward one, which Hon. Ernest Mereh purportedly won, the APC outpolled PDP with 999 votes to 942 votes.

Moving on to Udu North, the PDP secured a total of 5193 votes, with 453 votes in ward five, 678 votes in ward six, 1287 votes in ward seven, 1074 votes in ward nine, and 1701 votes in ward ten. Interestingly, Udu North contributed more votes to the PDP compared to Udu South, despite the latter’s lower voter turnout.

It is evident from the analysis that Udu North provided strong support for the PDP, yet it currently holds fewer appointive positions than Udu South. Therefore, considering the voting patterns and support received, Udu North arguably deserves the chairmanship seat to ensure a fair representation and a sense of inclusivity within the PDP and to enable the party have the power and capacity to mobilize the the massive votes of the north for our candidates in upcoming state and federal elections.

What do you perceive as the challenges associated with Udu North being the zone with the highest number of votes?

The major challenge that Udu North has been experiencing in past elections is logistics. For instance, the number of votes in Udu Ward 9 alone, where Orhuwhorun is located, is almost equivalent to the votes in the entire five wards that constitute Udu South.

However, when it comes to logistics, Ward 1, which has fewer units and votes compared to the 55 units in Ward 9, receives the same level of logistical support. It is crucial for the party and its candidates to address this issue in the upcoming elections to achieve better results.

They also claimed that Udu South and Udu North are equal in terms of the PDP State House of Assembly ticket. Can you confirm the accuracy of this statement?

It is not accurate to say that Udu South has received same PDP tickets as Udu North. To provide clarity, in Udu South, Late Hon. Gordons Okpako secured the PDP ticket in both 1999 and 2003. Subsequently, in 2007, Hon. Edjoghene Onoseme, and in 2015, Chief Moses Odibo obtained the party’s endorsement, bringing the total to four tickets.

On the other hand, in Udu North, Hon. Henry Sakpra was successful in 2011, followed by Hon. Peter Uviejitobor in 2019, and most recently, Hon. Jite Brown in 2023, totaling three tickets. Therefore, based on this analysis, it is evident that Udu South has been awarded more PDP State House of Assembly tickets compared to Udu North, which has received only three.

In which ward would you prefer the next chairman to be zoned to, based on your interests?

In the Udu Local Government Area, there are three wards – 4, 6, and 8 – that have never produced the council chairman, whether through transition or election. Currently, Ward 4 is represented by the LGA chairman of the PDP, while Ward 8 is home to Chief Moses Odibo, who serves as the Board Chairman of Delta Broadcasting Service, Warri, and previously held key positions including Commissioner and Chairman of Delta State Building Society Company Limited during Governor James Ibori’s tenure.

Additionally, he was given the PDP’s State House of Assembly ticket. On the other hand, Ward 6’s highest positions are held by individuals serving as SSA, Supervisor, and Leader of the Legislative Arm. Given this context, it is evident in all fairness that Ward 6 stands out as the ward that truly deserves to produce the next chairman of Udu.

Is there any other issue or topic that you would like to discuss that we did not cover during the interview?

I want to emphasize that the issue of zoning only arises in Udu Local Government Area during elections. While this debate is not new, historically, it has always favored one particular zone.

Zoning is a moral issue. It is not that zoning is inherently wrong, but it often does not prioritize competence and credibility, which should be crucial factors. We must not underestimate the importance of competence, as it is essential to work effectively with the highly intelligent civil servants. Those advocating for the chairmanship seat to be zoned to the south are acting out of narrow self-interest.