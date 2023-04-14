THE IMO LABOUR PARTY PRIMARIES

“When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice; But when a wicked man rules, the people groan”. (Proverbs 29:2)

A critical analysis of all the Imo governorship aspirants for the Labour Party in Imo State reveals that CHIEF JOSEPH UKAEGNU ( Ikenga ndi Imo) remains the most credible candidate and the one who has the capacity and the pedigree to unseat the current nightmare of Imolites in power.

Besides, Chief Ikenga is very resilient and has consistently lead and sponsored Imo Labour Party for over 14 years now, sustaining, building and growing Imo LP, even when others were busy working for and growing other political parties and ridiculing Labour Party.

In the previous elections, Chief Joseph UKAEGNU had remained the only LP Governorship Candidate, and had severally sustained the party’s identity in the ballot papers consecutively 3 times.

Conscience and fairness therefore demand that it’s time to stand by him in acknowledgement of his honest efforts and love for the party, and for his unflinching long desire to install a Labour Party led government in Imo State

The technocrat and business magnet, Chief Ikenga, is highly connected with world-cass inventors staying all over the globe.

He is a passionate leader and a progressive who fears God in all his dealings.

Like his mentor Peter Obi, Chief Ikenga understands governance and has diligently researched and diagnosed the problems of the good People of Imo State and now comes up with the solutions.

I therefore, charge all delegates of LP in the upcoming Primaries to do the needful and vote for CHIEF JOSEPH IKECHUKWU UKEGBU to emerge the LP flag bearer, as that would definitely translate into victory for the Labour Party and for Imo People in general.