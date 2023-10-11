THE GOLD TOWN ESTATE

Presenting, Gold Town Estate, a stunning break from the norm. This outstanding development, located in the flourishing metropolis of Port Harcourt, offers a blend of luxury living and cutting-edge technology, resulting in an unmatched and stimulating residential experience.

Prepare to embrace countless opportunities on this spectacular estate.

Learn about the unique features Gold Town Estate has to offer:

Tarred Road: The estate’s smooth, well-maintained roads make it easy to go around and provide a comfortable ride.

Gated Residence: Enjoy the highest levels of privacy, security, and exclusivity with a gated entrance that grants residents’ and their visitors’ access under strict control.

Drainage: The estate has a dependable drainage system in place to efficiently manage rainwater and keep the surrounding area tidy and well-kept.

Say good-bye to parking headaches with ample parking space. You and your visitors may park conveniently inside Gold Town Estate thanks to the many parking spaces available.

Electricity: To assure your comfort and convenience at all times, enjoy an uninterrupted power supply with a dedicated electricity connection.

Free Survey Plan: Each plot in Gold Town Estate additionally includes a free survey plan, saving you time and other costs.

Good Security: Your security and comfort come first. Gold Town Estate offers 24-hour security measures, including skilled staff and cutting-edge surveillance equipment.

Enjoy the adaptable payment options created to meet your needs:

Preclearance Sales: N25M (30 days)

N30M for 3 months

N32M for 6 months

365 days: N35M

Location: Gold Town Estate is conveniently located in Eligbolo, Port Harcourt, a sought-after neighborhood recognized for its dynamic community and close proximity to important facilities like schools, entertainment opportunities, and major transportation lines.

At Gold Town Estate, embrace an opulent, contemporary, and utterly convenient way of life. Don’t pass up this rare chance to take part in this astonishing breakthrough. For additional details and to arrange a tour to this magnificent estate, get in touch with us right now.

Join a cluster of our premium investors to own a plot in the Gold Town Estate in Eliogbolo, Port Harcourt.

If you are a lover of luxury and class, then this estate is for you.

Book a free inspection when you send us a DM.

Contact: (+234) 7063801465, +2347035628854

CapitalCityEstates #realestateinvestment

Realtor #RealEstate #RealEstateDevelopment

