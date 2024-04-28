The commendable strides of Tope Adebutu

BY OBA SOYEBO

Tope Adebutu, daughter of billionaire businessman, Sir Kessington Adebutu, is a child of privilege. Described as intensely intellectual, Tope, who turned 40 recently is quietly following in her father’s philanthropic footsteps.

Inspired by the memories of how her late mother touched lives during her lifetime, Tope, in a move to keep her memory alive has built a non-governmental organization, NGO, in honour of her late mother known as Rosemary Obiageli Dacosta Adebutu.

The foundation solely funded by Tope Adebutu aims to provide welfare packages to hundreds of disadvantaged children and the less privileged. Obviously, it takes genuine effort to come to terms with the death of one’s mother but Tope has found healing in honouring her mother’s memory through charitable ventures.

Rosemary Obiageli Dacosta Adebutu Foundation, under the guidance of Tope has quickly developed a reputation for empathy with various interventions aimed at improving the socio-economic status of its beneficiaries.

Leading by example, Tope, who celebrated her 40th in fine style a few weeks ago opted for a low-key celebration which was largely dedicated to charitable outreaches. A woman with a heart of gold, Tope, has continued to prove that the apple doesn’t fall from far from the tree.

She has shown repeatedly that she has plenty milk of human kindness flowing in her veins. Rosemary Obiageli Dacosta Adebutu Foundation RODAF has carried out several charitable projects including welfare packages, provision of food items, financial support for hundreds of widows and so much.

At Rosemary Obiageli Dacosta Adebutu Foundation, the goal is to lift as many widows as possible out of poverty. And that’s not all, the foundation is also at the forefront of efforts aimed at providing empowerment and employment for hundreds of poor Nigerians across the country.

Not the type to make noise about her philanthropic gestures, Tope Adebutu through her foundation dedicated to the loving memory of her late mother has touched many lives.

To say that she has done a lot in the area of service to humanity is simply stating the obvious. An epitome of beauty and brain, Tope, has demonstrated beyond doubt that her late mother’s memory is embedded in her heart.

And helping humanity is the best way to keep her legacies alive. Best known for simple lifestyle, Tope’s bright personality has won her a wide network of friends from all walks of life. For At Rosemary Obiageli Dacosta Adebutu Foundation, it is a story of less noise, greater impact.