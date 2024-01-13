The Coalition of Civil Society Network of Nigeria, Express Gratitude to Supreme Court for Upholding Democratic Processes

Restoring the people’s mandate in Zamfara State.

Speaking at the Press Conference Comrade Muhammad Sadiq on behalf of the group said that the group remains dedicated to promoting civic education, transparency, and accountability in governance.

We celebrate the affirmation by the highest court because it reinforces the trust of citizens place in the judiciary to adjudicate electoral matters transparently and impartially.

Sadiq said the group commends the justices for their dedication to the constitutional process and their tireless efforts in safeguarding the integrity of our democratic system.

As a dedicated civil society organization committed to upholding democratic values and fostering civic engagement, joyfully acknowledges the recent decision of the Supreme Court affirming the legitimacy of the Governor Dauda Lawal election.

According to him the ruling, a resounding validation of the electoral process, has sparked immense happiness and relief among the good people of Zamfara state.

He said this verdict not only upholds the democratic will of the citizens but also reinforces the faith in the judicial system as a pillar of justice and fairness.

The Organization commends the Supreme Court for demonstrating unwavering independence in its decision-making process. The justices’ commitment to impartiality and adherence to the rule of law fortify the foundations of our democratic society.

The People’s Mandate Affirmed. The Supreme Court’s ruling affirms the mandate bestowed upon the elected Governor by the citizens of Zamfara state, this decision is a testament to the resilience and maturity of our democratic institutions.

Furthermore Reinforcing Public Confidence: The joy expressed by the people of Zamfara state is not just a celebration of a legal victory but also an expression of restored confidence in the electoral and judicial systems.

The Supreme Court’s role in providing a fair and transparent resolution is pivotal in maintaining trust in the democratic process.

Peaceful Resolution: We applauds the citizens of Zamfara state for their commitment to peaceful coexistence throughout the legal process. The respect for the rule of law and the democratic ethos exhibited by the people serves as a model for responsible civic engagement.

The Organization extends heartfelt congratulations to the people of Zamfara state for the affirmation of their democratic choice. The celebration of this judgment underscores the importance of a robust and independent judiciary in sustaining our democratic ideals.”

We calls on all stakeholders, including political parties, citizens, and institutions, to respect and uphold the rule of law. We encourage a continued commitment to democratic ideals, ethical conduct, and peaceful engagement in the political landscape.

He said as a civil society organization, we remains dedicated to promoting civic education, transparency, and accountability in governance. We celebrate with the people of Zamfara state and commend the Supreme Court for its role in ensuring justice and preserving the integrity of our democratic processes.