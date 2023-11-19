The Africa quality academy holds Africa quality week

By Godwin Anyebe

As part of celebrating World Quality Week, The Africa Quality Academy will be organising the Africa Quality Week 2023, themed: Quality : “Realizing Your Competitive Potential ” which will take place at the Muson Centre, Lagos state from 27th-30th, November.

The Africa Quality Academy is established to provide vital professional stimulus for the development of Quality Management as a Profession in the African continent. It is a platform for exchange of knowledge and information in the area of Quality, Environmental Health and Safety Management.

Speaking on this development in a press statement made available to newsmen recently in Lagos, organisers of the event disclosed that, Africa Quality Week 2023, is a series of activities aimed at creating awareness on the role and influence of Quality Management to Organizations, Nations and Individuals.

According to them, “activities for the week includes: conference, walk for quality road show, conferment of honorary fellowship, Africa Quality Week Exhibition and Africa Quality Excellence Awards.

Special guests to grace the event includes: Mallam Farouk A. Salim, DG, Standard Organization of Nigeria, Jaques Snyders, MD, South African Quality Institute, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Nigeria, Baboucarr Ousmaila Joof, Minister of Trade and Investment, Gambia, Dr. Boni Mehlomakulu, CEO, Bureau of Standards, South Africa, Chipoka Mulenga, Minister of Trade and Investment, Zambia, Ahmed Samir, Minister of Trade and Investment, Egypt, Koné Siaka, DG, Agence Ivorienne de Presse Cote D’Ivoire, Murenzi Raymond, DG, Bureau of Standards, Rwanda and Dr. Athman Y. Ngenya, DG, Tanzania Bureau of Standards.

The statement stated that this year’s conference of AQW will bring together thorough Leaders and Quality Professionals to explore three key topics affecting the Quality Profession: Competitiveness, People and Innovation.

“At the Africa Quality Week 2023, the Africa Quality Academy will be using the platform to Confer Honorary Fellowship to persons who have contributed to the development of Quality Products and Services in their Organizations,” said the organisers.

The organisers stressed that, participating as an exhibitor at the Africa Quality Week 2023 can take you straight to your target market and demonstrate your level of support and commitment to Quality Management Systems.

“African Quality Academy aims at continuously developing the Quality Management Systems, by improving customer’s satisfaction and profitability reducing costs, efficiently managing risk and promoting corporate responsibility,” they pointed out.