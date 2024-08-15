The 4 Biggest Upsets in Premier League History

Football is a fascinating sport, not only because of the athletes’ physical achievements but also because it’s unpredictable. Even the underdogs can come out on top, thanks to good tactics and sheer will. Since the Premier League has some of the most talented players and best clubs in the world, it’s even more impressive when it happens there.

Here are some of the biggest upsets to ever happen in Premier League history. These unforeseen matches brought joy to their team’s supporters, and those who had a sports bet on them clearly felt their hearts skip a beat.

The 4 Premier League Results No One Saw Coming

Barnsley 1, Liverpool 0 (Nov. 1997)

Barnsley clearly isn’t the first team someone thinks about when discussing the Premier League. In 1997, the team had the worst record in the division. Over their previous 14 games, 40 goals hit the team’s nets, with the greatest loss coming against Manchester United with a final score of 7-0.

So Barnsley’s chances against a team like Liverpool were close to zero. Yet, in a shocking twist, Ashley Ward scored in the 35th minute, and the team defended against the Reds for the rest of the game. Statistics show Liverpool’s overall dominance, but it wasn’t enough to stop Barnsley from this historic victory.

Hull 2, Arsenal 1 (Sept. 2008)

In 2008, Arsenal was a team to reckon with, so when they faced Hull for the first time in 20 years, the Gunners were pretty confident. At this point in the season, Arsenal was riding high on a 17-month streak without losing at home.

The Gunners led most of the match, but Geovanni managed to bring Hull back into the game. Daniel Cousin then delivered the victory with a 66th-minute goal, shocking Arsenal on their own turf. Ever since this match, Arsenal experienced a downfall, but they recently got back on track and even recruited Barcelona’s forward Caldentey to join the team.

Blackburn 3, Manchester United 2 (Dec. 2011)

2011 was a year of celebration for Manchester United. Not only was it the year of their 19th title, but it also was Sir Alex Ferguson’s 70th birthday. However, the Red Devils’ domination was diminished a bit by an unexpected win by Blackburn.

Blackburn was a bottom club, but they managed to score two goals delivered by Ayebegni Yakubu. Manchester United was quick to react, with Dimitar Berbatov closing the difference, leading to an intense battle of will between the two teams for much of the match.

Then, with just 10 minutes to play, Hanley headbutted the ball into United’s net in a shocking twist. What makes this victory even more beautiful is that it’s one of the only two matches Blackburn won all year, and they were relegated after this season, while the Red Devils missed the title because of it.

QPR 1, Chelsea 0: (Jan. 2013)

In 2013, Chelsea was falling down, but it remained a team to fear in the Premier League. They were enjoying a four-match winning streak when they took on QPR at Stamford Bridge.

QPR had just lost to Liverpool, 3-0, three days prior in a catastrophic match. So no one could’ve imagined them winning against Chelsea. The only goal of the game came at the 78th minute from Wright-Philips, who was substituting for an injured Hoilett. An interesting twist is that Wright-Philips played for Chelsea in 2008, so it was a sweet revenge for him.

Memorable Results for All Football Fans

These matches are a reminder of football’s overall excellence and prove that even against the most unfavourable odds, it’s possible to overcome any challenge. True underdogs with negligible track records showed that they could go up against the best of the best and snatch well-deserved victories.