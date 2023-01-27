TETFund uncover plots to malign its leadership

By Doosuur Iwambe

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, has uncovered new plots by certain individuals and groups to malign the leadership of the fund and disrupt its activities.

TETFund in a statement by its Director, Public Affairs noted that the alleged plot was due to its firm determination not to succumb to frivolous requests that grossly violate its mandate.

He said, some individuals and groups “who seek all forms of unholy sponsorship, support and patronage from the Fund have in continuation of their campaign of calumny resorted to carrying out demonstrations and writing of frivolous petitions against the Executive Secretary, over his continued stand not to compromise his office.”

“While the schemes of these individuals and groups are not unexpected, as they have become almost traditional, it is important to call the attention of our esteemed stakeholders and the general to avoid attendant distractions that may arise.

“The management of TETFund is cognizant of the increasing confidence being reposed on the Fund by critical stakeholders and indeed the general public, as a result of the impactful reforms introduced in the past year to enhance greater efficiency and quality service delivery; and would not under any circumstance betray public trust.

“The Executive Secretary and his team would continue to focus on the needs of the Fund’s beneficiary institutions, classified under the TETFund Establishment Act of 2011 as Public Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education, as well as other specific mandates of the Agency”, the statement read.

While stressing that TETFund is run responsibly, Oniyangi said the agency’s executive secretary is committed to providing quality, accountable and exemplary leadership “and will not be distracted in any way whatsoever, by any mischievous plot.”

