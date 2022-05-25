TETFund dissociates self from fake Approvals-in-Principle in circulation

By Doosuur Iwambe

*Caution institutions to be wary of fraudsters

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) , has raised the alarm over activities of some fraudsters using the name of the Fund to issue the Approval-in-Principle (AIP), to unsuspecting institutions.

In a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, TETFund cautioned tertiary education institutions not to fall victim to what he described as a big scam.

According to the statement signed Mr Abdulmumin Oniyangi, the Acting Director, Public Affairs, on behalf of the Executive Secretary, Arc. Sonny Echono, the fraudulent methods currently being adopted by these unknown individuals includes the issuance of AIP to unsuspecting institutions using the letter head of the Fund and handing same to members of the public in exchange for gratification.

It added that all communication from TETFund is made directly to beneficiary institutions and through open transparent channels, DailyTimes gathered.

The statement read; ‘’The attention of the Management of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has been drawn to some fake Approvals-in-Principle (AIP) quoting outrageous sums as allocations to some institutions that are not even beneficiaries of the Fund. So far, this has been mainly concentrated in and around Jos, Plateau State.

‘’The fraudulent methods currently being adopted by these unknown individuals or groups includes the issuance of Approval-in-Principle to unsuspecting institutions using the letter head of the Fund and handing same to members of the public in exchange for gratification.

‘’The Fund wish to inform the public that A.I.P is not tantamount to award of contracts and does not confer financial benefits to third parties. Its issuance is based on allocations of funds specifically to beneficiaries of TETFund which in this case are the Public Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education as expressly stated by the laws establishing TETFund.

‘’The Management, therefore, dissociates itself from the activities of these individuals or groups and advise stakeholders and the public to be wary of the activities of these fraudsters who come under the guise of consultants to TETFund to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians. All communication from TETFund shall be directly to beneficiary institutions and through open transparent channels.

‘’For further clarification on the activities of TETFund, kindly visit our website www.tetfund.gov.ng’’.

