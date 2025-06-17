Terry Waya Calls for Restraint and Unity Amid Benue Crisis

…urges support for Tinubu-led Federal Government’s peace efforts

Elder statesman and respected community leader, Terry Waya CFR, has appealed to all parties involved in the ongoing crisis in Benue State to exercise restraint and embrace unity in the interest of peace and development.

In a statement issued on Monday, Waya emphasized the need for dialogue and collective responsibility rather than blame-trading. He stressed that the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, is making sincere efforts to address the long-standing security and communal challenges facing the state.

“I appeal to all parties involved in the Benue crisis to exercise restraint and refrain from the blame game. This is a time for unity, dialogue, and trust in the process of resolution,” Waya stated.

He acknowledged the complexity and deep-rooted nature of the conflict but expressed confidence that with patience, cooperation, and goodwill from all stakeholders, lasting solutions can be achieved.

“The challenges are deep-rooted, but they are not insurmountable. What is needed now is patience, cooperation, and a commitment to peace from all stakeholders. Let us give the government the necessary support and time to implement lasting solutions for the benefit of all affected communities,” he added.

Waya’s remarks come at a time of heightened tension in parts of the state, with renewed calls for stronger government intervention and increased community participation in reconciliation efforts.

His message is seen as a rallying call for peace and collective action to restore harmony in the region.