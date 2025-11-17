Terrorists storm Kebbi school, kidnap scores of students

Terrorists launched an early-morning attack on Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in the Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, abducting scores of students.

According to HumAngle, the assault occurred around 4:00 a.m., shortly before dawn prayers. Local sources said the attackers stormed the school premises, killing a staff member and injuring a security guard before escaping with several girls.

Residents of Maga, a community under Danko Wasagu LGA with its headquarters in Ribah, told HumAngle that the assailants “have not gone far” and are believed to still be within reach. They are calling for urgent intervention from both the Federal and Kebbi State Governments to prevent the terrorists from disappearing with the abducted students.

Security forces have not yet issued an official statement on the latest mass abduction of schoolchildren.

Kebbi State has witnessed a troubling rise in school abductions in recent years, part of a wider pattern of insecurity affecting the northwestern region.

One of the most notorious incidents occurred on June 17, 2021, when armed attackers stormed the Federal Government College in Birnin Yauri, killing a police officer and abducting at least 80 students and five teachers.

Local sources added that the terrorists stormed the school on Thursday morning with motorcycles from the neighbouring Rijau forest.