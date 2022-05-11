Terrorists now bolder, attacked Abuja-Kaduna train because I’m in jail – Abba Kyari brags

Abba Kyari, the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) says his arrest and continued detention at the Kuje prison has emboldened criminals in their incessant onslaught against Nigeria.

Kyari made the statement through his lawyer Nureini Jimoh, who prayed the Federal High Court in Abuja to review his bail application initially rejected.

Citing instances of insecurity such as the Kaduna-Abuja train bombing on March 28, the Kaduna airport attack, as well as rampant banditry on the road linking Kaduna to Abuja, Kyari argued that the country had become a hotbed of crises ever since his arrest.

“Upon the incarceration of the applicants, criminality in the nation has risen up. The Kaduna train attack, Kaduna-Abuja Road attack as well as Kaduna airport attack was a result of the incarceration of the applicants,” the document submitted to the court partly reads.

Kyari further stressed in the document that the failure of the police to apprehend the bandits was hinged largely on his detention, insinuating security officials were incapable of functioning efficiently without his input.

He said, “The entire plan to incarcerate the applicants led to the criminal upsurge and other high-level insecurity in the country. Since the incarceration of the applicants, the police have not recorded any level of success on the senseless attack(s) across the country.” The court had in March ordered that Kyari be remanded at Kuje correctional centre pending the conclusion of his trial. He was arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on February 12 and was arraigned on March 7 over allegations of drug trafficking.

