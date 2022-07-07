Terrorists celebrate during ISWAP attack on Kuje prison in Abuja

Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) has released footage of the hit on the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, Abuja.

Scores of terrorists invaded the prison at about 10 p.m. Tuesday night, operating for more than two hours.

The attackers stormed the government establishment with bombs, grenades and assault weapons.

In the footage, the insurgents could be heard rejoicing after breaching the facility; some vehicles are seen on fire, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

The incursion of the penitentiary freed several terrorists and other hardened criminals convicted or in remand.

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) confirmed that said out of 879 inmates who escaped, 443 have been recaptured.

Public Relations Officer, Umar Abubakar said 551 inmates are currently in the facility with 4 inmates dead and 16 injured.

An officer of the NSCDC paid the ultimate price, while at least 8 NCoS officers were wounded.

Video of the Kuje prison attack below:

