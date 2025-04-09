Terrorists attacks Sokoto, Benue, Kebbi States, kidnap student, kill, rustle cattle

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Terrorists in an organised crime has continued to terrorise the northern part of the country, in what is said to be a calculated attempt to overrun the region.

From the Lakurawa terrorists, ISWAP and Fulani herders, residents of the northern region have continued to lament for their safety.

In Sokoto on Tuesday, Lakurawa raided Takkau Village, rustling livestock as residents flee for their lives.

The Sokoto State Police Command confirming the incident said a violent attack on the community occurred around 11:30 a.m. when about thirty armed bandits riding on motorcycles stormed the village.

“The attackers fired shots into the air, causing widespread panic and forcing residents to flee to safety.

“In the chaos, the assailants rustled an unspecified number of livestock left behind by the fleeing villagers.

Also, in Kebbi State, a 400-level student of the Federal University, Birnin Kebbi (FUBK), one Augustine Madubiya was kidnapped in an early morning attack on Tuesday that also left a local resident Staff killed.

The incident occurred around 3:00 a.m. at Istijaba Villa, an off-campus student hostel in the Unguwar Jeji area, our correspondent gathered.

According to eyewitnesses, five armed men confronted students who were sleeping outdoors due to the heat, demanding money. When the students said they had none, the attackers resorted to violence.

During the chaos, a resident, Malam Siddi Hussaini, who was attending to his cattle nearby, attempted to intervene but was shot and killed by the gunmen.

Similarly, in Benue State palpable tension rent the air as gunmen killed three fisherwomen.

The three female fishers were in Tse Ijim, near Anyiin, Ukember Agya, Gaambetiev, all in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Newsmen gathered that the three Tiv women were returning from the market along the Anyiin-Wukari road, which lies on the Benue State axis, when they were ambushed and killed by the bandits.

An eyewitness, Teryila Abuur, confirmed that the women were attacked and slaughtered by the gunmen while making their way home.

The attack, which took place around 4 pm on Monday, caused widespread fear in the farming communities of Gaambetiev, as reported by local leader Chief Iorbee Fate.