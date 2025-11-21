Terrorists attack Catholic school in Niger, abduct students, staff

An unconfirmed number of students and staff have been abducted from St. Mary’s School, a Catholic institution in Papiri community, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State.

Details remained unclear as of Thursday morning, but sources told Daily Trust that several students were taken during the early-hours raid.

A source from one of the Catholic churches in the state confirmed the incident, saying the school was still compiling its records.

“Yes, it is true, but I am not in a position to give details. The church will issue an official statement later in the day,” he said.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said he would provide information later.

However, the Head of Department, Disaster and Relief, Agwara LGA, Ahmed Abdullahi Rofia, confirmed the attack by phone. He said the armed men stormed the school between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m., adding that the actual number of abducted students and staff had yet to be established.

The attack comes days after a similar incident in Maga, Kebbi State, where 25 students were kidnapped — further heightening fears over the rising wave of school abductions in northern Nigeria.

Just on Thursday, more than 50 schools were shut down in Kwara State due to attacks by bandits. President Bola Tinubu has since cancelled his scheduled trips to South Africa and Angola to coordinate the federal response to the worsening insecurity.

In a statement, the Niger police command said tactical teams and military components were already “combing the forests” to rescue the abducted students unharmed.

“In view of this, the Commissioner of Police Niger State Command CP Adamu Abdullahi Elleman reiterated the Command’s commitment to rescue the students unhurt, and appealed to members of the public to remain calm and support security operations to rescue the students,” the statement reads.

“He further assured that this incident will be investigated and necessary action will be taken against the school management for continuing academic activities, contrary to the State government directive on closure of schools in the area due to security challenges.”

Abubakar Usman, Secretary to the Niger State Government, said the attack occurred despite earlier intelligence warning of heightened threats across parts of Niger North.

Usman said the school reopened and resumed academic activities without notifying or obtaining clearance from the government.

He noted that the state had issued an advisory suspending all construction activities and directing the temporary shutdown of boarding schools across the affected areas.

The number of abducted persons remains unknown as security agencies continue their assessment.