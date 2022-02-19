Terrorists Abduct Monarch’s Son, Seven Others In Taraba

Bandit terrorists have kidnapped eight persons including the son of the district head of Zip town, Alhaji Uba, Naija News learned.

The victims were kidnapped during an invasion of Illela Village in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State at about 4:00 pm on Thursday.

The gunmen, numbering over 15, invaded the village and shot sporadically into the air in order to scare the residents and the security operatives in the area.

A resident of the village, Dauda Suleiman, said that the bandits had been in control of the area and moved with guns freely both day and night.

Suleiman said there was no presence of security agents as many people including women were robbed and kidnapped.

“The bandits are in control of the area and have forced many residents to relocate,” he said.

The district head, who confirmed that his son was among the abductees, said the gunmen had demanded a ransom of N70million.

